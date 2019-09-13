Organizers, Athletes Prepare for 2019 North Shore Inline Marathon

Active Adventures: North Shore Inline Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. – It takes a village and year round dedication to make the North Shore Inline Marathon a success every year.

Race Director Mike Ward stopped by FOX 21 Local News Friday morning ahead of the jam packed lineup of events.

Ward says many folks are concerned about detouring around the Lester Bridge construction this year.

Traffic will be impacted during the race, but detours will be posted for driver to follow.

Eight races are taking place on Saturday, September 14. The first race will kick off at 6:45 a.m., with the last wave of athletes taking off at 9:15.

Skaters will take off from the Two Harbors area, finishing along Harbor Drive next to the DECC.

New this year is the first ever Skate Expo. It’s taking place at the DECC both Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.

The event is open to the public.

The North Shore Inline Marathon is the biggest event of its kind throughout North America.

If you’re looking to register last minute for the event, you’re welcome to do so on Friday from 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the DECC.

