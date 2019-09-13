Preps Begin For Inline Marathon

Those in the marathon tomorrow picked up their race packets Friday

DULUTH, Minn.- Those in the marathon Saturday picked up their race packets, filled with all the information they need to know about the marathon. The race director tells us the attendance is up, due in part to the course the racers compete on.

“Our course is just pristine. It’s so beautiful. It’s pretty rare to get a point to point course in the inline skating world. The roads are usually smooth and we have great support from our local partners to maintain the roads. It’s just a great course and Duluth is a great place to host an event like this”, said Mike Ward, Northshore Inline Marathon Director.

The race kicks off Saturday morning at 7 a.m. in Two Harbors. Skaters are expected to cross the finish line behind the DECC in Duluth starting about 9:45 a.m.