Saints Football Back at “Home” To Take On Presentation

These two teams haven't faced each other since 2012, when both were part of the UMAC.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The St. Scholastica football team had a weird week as they had to practice at the Spartan Sports Complex in Superior due to the ongoing construction at Public Schools Stadium.

This week, the Saints welcome another team with the same mascot in Presentation who haven’t played against CSS since 2012.

“I know they used to be in the UMAC, but we have not played them in a long time. We have some film on them but we’re just going to go out there and do what we do and play football,” said senior cornerback Will Halloran.

“They do a lot of things well. They play defense well. They do things offensively well. You can tell they’re well coached. We have to play a great football game if we want to be successful on Saturday,” head coach Mike Heffernan said.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game at Malosky Stadium is set for noon.