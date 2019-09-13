Showing Off On Inline Skates

All ages showed off their tricks and talents on wheels today ahead of the Inline Marathon Saturday

DULUTH, Minn.- This weekend, the 24th Annual Inline Marathon will bring than 2,000 athletes to Duluth, and Friday skaters got to show off their skills in a unique way.

Those of all ages laced up their skates for a different reason today. To hit the ramps and soar through the sky and show off their their moves on wheels.

Ooo’s and ahh’s filled the Duluth Convention Center Friday as skaters from around the country put on a display. One athlete we spoke with who has been skating his whole life says there was a down period for skating, but it’s good to see it on the rise again.

“There’s been a good 10–15 years of skating where there weren’t kids at the park. It was just us, just me and my friends growing older and older. And you get worried that your sport is going to fall off but now young kids are starting to pick it up, theres a lot of older skaters that are becoming instructors and reach out to their local communities and that’s a really awesome part of the sport”, said Caleb Smith, Professional Ultra Distance Free Skater.

The athletes that are in town for this event have all sorts of backgrounds, and different styles of skating, but all have one thing in common: Their love for the sport.

“They bring together all the different communities of skating, that are normally kind of separate and make it one big group. So you get a dose of what everybody else is doing. You get to see the different possibilities of the sport you are doing”, said Smith.

Trick instructors and demos will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon right behind the DECC.