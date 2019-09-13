Skaters From All Over the World Head to North Shore Inline Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the largest skating race in the country takes over the Northland as the 24th annual North Shore Inline Marathon will take place Saturday morning.

Nearly 2,000 participants from all over the world will take part in eight different races. $10,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to those who cross the finish line first. But even in competition, those who are not from the area bond with their fellow skaters who all share the same passion for inline skating.

“It’s such a tight culture. These people have reached out to me using Facebook and Messenger just to ask if I’m coming and what I expect to do this year. It’s amazing when I tell my wife and kids about it and what brings me back. It’s the people, the culture and everything about the event,” said Houston Trim, a native of Asheville, North Carolina.

The fun starts Saturday morning in Two Harbors with the men’s marathon elite open race at 8:45 a.m.