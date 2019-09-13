St. Luke’s Nurses Vote to Authorize Strike

Union can still negotiate a deal for 10 days before strike is implemented.

DULUTH, Minn.- After weeks of negotiations, nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital authorized a strike for what they call unfair labor practices.

The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says staffing and scheduling is inefficient at the hospital.

They say while they don’t want to strike, they see no other way of having their needs met.

“Like we’ve been clear from the very get–go the end goal isn’t a strike, the end goal is to get a contract that is safe for our patients, fair for our hospital and fair for our nurses,” said Pete Boyechko, Home Nurse and Co-Chair of the St. Luke’s MNA Bargaining Unit.

“All of our nurses are extremely passionate about delivering quality care and when you feel like you’re handcuffed to not be able to give that care, it gets emotional.”

No date has been set for when the strike will occur.

The union can still negotiate for a 10 day period before the strike is implemented.

Meanwhile St. Luke’s released a statement about the negotiations which reads in part: