Suspect Arrested in Synagogue Fire Case

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth Police have announced that a suspect has been arrested in Adas Israel Synagogue fire case.

They were going to a hold a press conference tomorrow with an update on the case, but they are moving it to Sunday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. due to the Sabbath.

Police Chief Mike Tusken had ordered nearly two dozen officers and detectives with the Duluth Police Department to find out if anybody started the fire at the synagogue in the early morning hours Monday.

It had been a place of worship for more than a century.

A city spokesperson told Fox 21, that more information will be released at tomorrow’s press conference.