Celebrating Sustainable Farming at UMD Farm Fest

7th Annual Farm Fest features fresh local music, fresh produce, and fresh conversation.

DULUTH, Minn.- Students, local food vendors, and community members turned out for UMD Land Lab’s 7th Annual Farm Fest Saturday.

Families were invited to come hear live local music and shop freshly picked produce.

They also joined the conversation about local farming and sustainability in Northland agriculture.

“Just getting people to have a connection with their food system, I think that’s something that’s definitely been lost a lot in the last 40–50 years,” said Farm Manager Cole Grotting.

“I think it’s important that people reconnect with where their food comes from.”

The UMD Farm is a 30-acre sustainable agriculture project which provides produce to UMD Dining Services.