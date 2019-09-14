CSS Football Wins Big Over Presentation

St. Scholastica got off to a quick start and led the entire time to get its second win of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Zach Edwards marched his Saints down the field on the opening drive, which ended in an 18 yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Adrian, to give the Saints an early lead, and they would continue to build that throughout the game, as St. Scholastica topped Presentation 41-13 in a battle of the Saints.

CSS held Presentation scoreless for both the second and third quarters.

Edwards completed 28 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Adrian was responsible for the only rushing touchdown of the game.

The Saints (2-0) will host Crown next weekend for homecoming.