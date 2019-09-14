Firemen’s Picnic Allows Kids to Meet their Heroes

The picnic brings kids from all over the the town to try out their firefighting skills.

TOWN OF SUPERIOR, Wis. – Each year the town of Superior hangs out with their local firefighters for a day of fun and games at a picnic.

They get time to put out pretend house fires and even meet the heroes who protect their town every day.

“It gives us a chance to come out and meet our community members talk to them hang out with the kids give them events to do. and it does help, we run on a low budget so it does help we run on a low budget so it does help us supplement our budget and purchase equipment for our department,” said Capt. Herb Walsburg of the town of Superior Fire Department.

The adults and kids were all smiles as they got a small taste of what the professionals get to do.