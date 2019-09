Fond du Lac Tribal and COmmunity College Football Falls to Itasca

PROCTOR, Minn. – Itasca Community College scored early and often to top Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College 39-6 on Saturday night at Egerdahl Field.

The only scoring from the Thunder came with less than nine minutes left, as Mason Klinger connected with Justice Bice for the 12-yard touchdown pass.