Fun with Farm Life at Mr. Ed’s Farm

Farm invites people for free for Old Farm Day.

HIBBING, Minn.- A real life Old McDonald showed his farm off to the public Saturday, and with a moo moo here and a cluck cluck there, Old Farm Day provided great entertainment for all ages.

“A farm is a place that brings together plants, animals, soil, water sun and creates life,” said farm owner Ed Nelson.

Just hop on a tractor and take a trip up to Mr. Ed’s Farm in Hibbing to get a close up look at a variety of animals.

“Cows, some horses, some sheep, some pigs, chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits and a dog. And I probably missed somebody there,” Mr. Ed said.

Mr. Ed’s Farm is open by appointment in the fall. Nelson added that there will be more open days for the public to come in the future.

Every year in the fall, Old Farm Day brings people to the fully functioning farm.

“Every year we take the Girl Scouts out towards the fall it seems like go to a farm, experience farm life, appreciate the farmers that are out there,” said Lisa Street, there with Girl Scout Troop 1807 .

And they get the full agricultural experience.

“I tell people if you step in something, you get to keep it.” Nelson said.

The event started in 2013 and now everyone seems to know Mr. Ed.

“A lot of the children have been here on school field trips,” he said. “So they go ‘Hey Mr. Ed!’ So I have a relationship with families and this is a place where families can enjoy.”

While people enjoy all parts of the farm, one event, with the jingling of harnesses, attracts crowds every year.

“First horse over here is Monty, in the middle we’ve got Major, and the horse that we call in the furrow or in the trench is Matt. M-a-t-t,” said Mel Klein, Plow Operator.

2,000 lb horses from the Northern Minnesota Draft Horses Association demonstrated how field work was done in the 1890s to early 1900s.

“If we’ve got the plow set right it takes all this stuff that’s on the top and turns it over on the bottom and lets it decompose and then we’ve got a clean dirt surface on it,” Klein said.

“And that’s basically worked up into a real fine powder per-say and that’s a good seed bed for planting our seeds.”

Plow operating runs in the family for many here, like Klein.

“My grandfather dug a lot of the basements on the East side of St. Cloud, Minnesota. It’s just part of a legacy for me to maintain the horses and go from there.”

And now, it’s become a pastime of sorts.

“This is my Saturday night bowling, Thursday night card game with the boys, this is fishing on the weekends, you name it,” he said. “This is our form of recreation.”

Maintaining his grandfather’s legacy helps, too, when moving forward in life.

“There’s an old adage ‘you don’t know where you’re going until you’ve seen where you’ve been,'” Klein said. “And I believe in that wholeheartedly.”

Stepping into the farm is like stepping into the past, allowing people to experience a connection to the land.

“Having grown up on a farm I feel a connection to the Earth, the weather,” said Mr. Ed.

“And most of our population today does not, have an opportunity so see what it’s like to be a farmer.”