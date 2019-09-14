Prep Boys Soccer: Rails, Hunters Win on Lake Superior Conference Day

Proctor, Duluth Denfeld, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Superior all got the wins.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The NBC Spartan Sports Complex was host to the Lake Superior Conference boys soccer games on Saturday.

Proctor scored four goals in the first half to top Mesabi East 6-0. Demetri Regas saved a PK late in the second half, then Keegan Chastey scored the game-tying and game-winning goals, as well as the first goal, as Duluth Denfeld defeated Hermantown 3-2.

In other action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton defeated Ashland 7-1, and Superior defeated Duluth Marshall 2-1 in overtime.