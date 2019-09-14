Shofar Blown at Adas Israel Synagogue Site

Synagogue was destroyed by fire on September 9th

DULUTH, Minn. – A shofar horn was blown Saturday evening at the site of the Adas Israel Synagogue, which was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

Many of Charles Edward Cohen’s family members belonged to the synagogue’s congregation.

He says by blowing the shofar, he’s serving God’s will, blessing the land, and spreading love.

“He called me to come here and blow the Shofar and to reach out to the community that we can all come together in prayer and rebuild the temple as one,” said Cohen.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fire at the synagogue.

Duluth police have said they will provide more information at a press conference Sunday morning.