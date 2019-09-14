Woman Dead After Single Vehicle Crash in St. Louis County

CULVER, Minn. – A 61-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Culver.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel responded to the area of 6500 Highway 47 for a call that a vehicle had hit a tree.

Once on scene, first responders determined that the driver, Rachel Ann Wermter, was dead.

Wermter’s vehicle had skidded off the road into the opposite lane and came to rest next to a tree.

No other passengers or vehicles were involved.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.