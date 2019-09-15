Dachshund Race to Victory at Oktoberfestival

A dog named Keetza was the winning weiner on Sunday and it was not her first win, in fact her owners help her hone her skills.

DULUTH, Minn. – Dachshund owners from around the Northland and beyond brought their short and long pups out for a run to hopefully capture the championship collar.

A dog named Keetza was the winning weiner on Sunday and it was not her first win, in fact her owners help her hone her skills.

“He will run around the house with them and he tells them to stay first and then they just when we let them go they just go and enjoy it. We tested it with our older dachshund and he loved it he has way more dedication than Keetza does but he’s lost his speed and she’s weirdly fast,” said Tiffany Leschishin, Keetza’s owner.

Leschishin also says that they look forward to hopefully com