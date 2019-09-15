Going to the Chapel at the Gitchee Gumee Wedding Show

Nearly 70 local vendors came out to help make bride's dreams come true.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly 70 local vendors were featured at the Gitchee Gumee Wedding Show at the DECC.

Everything from dresses to food to cakes were there giving brides a chance to get inspiration in what can be a difficult decision amongst the thousands of choices online.

“In general it is hard but at things like this it doesn’t make it as hard because you can see what you want versus when you’re scrolling online there’s so many it’s hard to narrow it down and you can see it and you know it clicks right away,” said Laura Brown, a bride-to-be and dress model at the show.

The show even included a bridal and bridesmaid dresses fashion show.