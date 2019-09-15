Minnesota Wild, UMD Bulldogs Team Up for Little Wild Learn to Play Program

The two teams came together for the sixth consecutive year to run the youth hockey camp.

DULUTH, Minn. – This month, two of the greatest hockey forces in the state of Minnesota have teamed up once again for a special youth camp in the Northland.

For the sixth consecutive year, the UMD Bulldogs have teamed up with the Minnesota Wild for the Little Wild Learn to Play Program. The clinic is designed for kids age 5 to 8 who have no prior experience playing hockey. This is the second week of the camp that uses fun drills and games to teach the most popular sport in the Northland.

“It’s really building that foundation of the fundamentals from the groundwork up. We’re talking about stopping, starting, anything from an easy pass to an easy shot. We’re really growing their roots here to start,” said UMD goalie Ben Patt.

And for the kids, the chance to get instruction from the Bulldogs and the Wild is an opportunity few camps can offer.

“They grew up watching these players. Maybe they go to games and dream that they can do that one day. And now they’re on the ice with them while they’re learning to skate. Things like that make a huge impression on kids and our goal is make these kids have so much fun that they want to play hockey,” former Wild defenseman Keith Ballard said.