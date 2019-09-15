Park Point Community Plays Ball Together

All ages gather to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of fall.

DULUTH, Minn.- Members of the Park Point community got outside for the last few days of the Summer before Fall moves in.

Folks of all ages gathered at the Lafayette Community Center to play a friendly game of softball, broken into Bayside versus Lakeside teams.

Organizers say it’s nice to have neighbors out and mingling together.

“I think it’s great to get out to know your neighbors, and anytime we can get out and get to know each other and welcome new friends is a great thing,” said Dawn Buck, President of the Park Point Community Club.

“We do celebrate recreation on Park Point. I call it the recreational Mecca of Duluth.”

After the game, everyone enjoyed homemade soup and played bingo.