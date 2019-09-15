Woman Dies After Crashing Car Into Tree

ALBORN, Minn. – A woman died after crashing her car into a tree on Saturday afternoon shortly before 5 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

61 year-old Rachel Wermter of Culver died after her car skidded off the road and went into the opposite lane, then hit a tree.

The sheriff’s office said that speed and alcohol both appear to play roles in the incident.

Wermeter had already died before first responders could get to her, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.