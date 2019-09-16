35th Annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest to Support Scholarship Program

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend it’s estimated more than 8,000 people will pack into one Duluth Park to help celebrate the changing of seasons and support local businesses.

The 35th annual Chester Bowl Fall Festival is scheduled to start Saturday, September 21 at 9:30 and go until 4:30 p.m.

Organizers will make an official call around 6:00 a.m. Saturday if the event is postponed due to rain.

Organizers say Fall Fest is a great way to pick fresh produce, enjoy live music and wander through rows of local vendors.

“We are going to start getting ready for our winter ski and snowboard program and fall fest is a fundraiser for our scholarship program. Last year we gave out more than $21,000 dollars in scholarships,” said Sam Luoma, Program Operations Manager at Chester Bowl.

Festival attendees are urged to park at UMD and use the free shuttle service to get to Chester Bowl.

Fall Festival would be moved to Sunday, September 22 if postponed Saturday.

