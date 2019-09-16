Bulldogs Volleyball Moves Up Two Spots in AVCA Poll

The UMD volleyball team is now ranked No. 4 after a sweep at the St. Cloud State invitational over the weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team continues to move up the national ranks, as it was announced on Monday that the Bulldogs are up to No. 4 in the latest poll from the America Volleyball Coaches Association.

UMD, who is coming off a weekend sweep at the St. Cloud State invitational, also received one first place vote.

The Bulldogs will kick off NSIC play this Friday at home in their home opener, as they host No. 25 Upper Iowa.