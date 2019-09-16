Esko Students Evacuated Due to Carbon Monoxide Concerns

ESKO, Minn. – Officials with the Esko Fire Department say students at Esko public schools were evacuated Monday morning due to concerns of high levels of carbon monoxide in the building.

Students were evacuated to the nearby St. Matthew’s Church for safety.

The fire department says they are venting out the school and are investigating what might have caused the high levels.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available from the school district.