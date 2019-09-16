Getting Eclectic about Electric Vehicles at Duluth’s First Show and Tell Event

Event showcased different electric vehicles.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s first ever Electric Vehicle Show and Tell was held at the electric car charging lot near Endion Station.

The event showcased a range of electric vehicles, including Teslas, Chevy Volts, electric motorcycles and more.

Experts were on hand to help answer questions about electric vehicles.

They say some people still have their doubts about this newer driving technology.

“There’s range anxiety I guess is what I would call it,” said Tami Zaun, Public Relations Coordinator with Lake Country Power. People don’t realize that the technology keeps improving and so you can drive further distances.”

“Electric vehicles are here to stay.”

For a full list of electric vehicle charging stations in Minnesota you can visit plugintomn.com.