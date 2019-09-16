Grant Secured for New Breathing Apparatus at Superior Fire Department

The station is getting 38 new sets breathing apparatuses including the tanks, masks, and equipment.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – As current Superior Fire Department Chief Steve Panger is set to retire at the end of September, he was able to secure a FEMA grant for new breathing equipment.

The new gear allows firefighters to go into more confined spaces as well, plus the technology is more advanced which includes WiFi to send information in air levels straight to the battalion chief’s iPad when crews are out on calls.

“It’s a difficult job it is a dangerous job and they should have everything that’s available that will make that job just a little bit easier. So I think that’s the key to it the equipment is better,” said Chief Steve Panger.

The FEMA grant was for $205,000 which covers most of the costs for the new gear.