Lake Superior Zoo Teaches Toddlers About Animals

DULUTH, Minn.- Each week, the Lake Superior Zoo hosts a group of toddlers to learn all about animals.

During the program, the little ones are told stories and participate in activities like using a magnifying glass to get a closer look at animals.

Zoo staff say a program like this benefits toddlers for years to come.

“A lot of times when you think about insects you think about them being creepy crawly things that’s outside, and being in this program kids as young as 2 get to learn about how important they are and how cool they are and how important they are to our environment”, said Jessamy Schwartz, Education Program Coordinator at Lake Superior Zoo.

The zoo hosts toddlers every first and third Monday of the month from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.