New Superior Fire Chief Taking Over in October

Current Battalion Chief Scott Gordon is taking the reigns from current Chief Steve Panger who is retiring.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Battalion Chief Scott Gordon is a couple weeks away from taking over as fire chief of the Superior Fire Department.

This changing of the guard comes with many new things helping at the department.

They have a new rig, new turnout gear, and new employees.

At the end of the year the department will have 10 employees who all have less than six months on the job and Gordon says he is excited about how young the crew he is taking over is going to be.

“They are very young, they are very strong, they are in very good shape, so in many regards the younger firefighters are better than we are. They might be less wise but they are physically more able than us that’s for sure. It’s exciting because we have a lot of young blood so to speak a lot of eagerness and a lot of minds we get to shape right away,” said Gordon.

Gordon also says he will be retiring in three years so he is planning on leaving a line of succession that is as strong as possible.