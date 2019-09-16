New Trail Work Begins at Ely’s Peak

It is all part of a volunteering project with employees at National Bank of Commerce.

DULUTH, Minn. – New trail work has begun at Ely’s Peak near Gary New Duluth.

The bike trail is in an area that already has miles of trails.

The bank employees cleared the way by taking out small trees, roots, and rocks so mountain bikes can ride through in the future.

“This is a brand new trail some of it was started but the trail we are working on today is a brand new trail so we are digging right into the woods. To create more trails and create more outdoor activities in this community is a big deal,” said Chad Curran, the Vice President of Commercial Banking at National Bank of Commerce.