Prep Soccer: Hawks, Hilltoppers Split Doubleheader; Rails Win in OT

Monday night's action saw the Hermantown boys, Marshall girls and Proctor girls pick up wins.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In a high school soccer doubleheader, the Hermantown boys blanked Duluth Marshall 4-0 and the Hilltopper girls shut out the Hawks 5-0 Monday night at Corey Veech Memorial Stadium.

In other girls action, Emma Terhaar scored the game-winning goal as Proctor picked up an overtime win at home over Grand Rapids 2-1 at Egerdahl Field. Kelsey Tangen also scored for the Rails while Kenny Martinson found the back of the net for the Thunderhawks.