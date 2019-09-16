Prep Volleyball: Rails Sweep Hunters, Oredockers Get Road Win Over Greyhounds

Proctor got the win at home while Ashland picked up a road win at Duluth East.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Duluth Denfeld would make things interesting early on, but Proctor would cruise the rest of the way as the Rails volleyball team swept the Hunters 3-0 Monday night at Proctor High School.

In other volleyball action, Duluth East hosted Ashland and while the Greyhounds won the first set 26-24, it was all Oredockers in the next three sets as they go on to win it 3-1.