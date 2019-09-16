Registration Now Open for New North End Nightmare 5K

The 5K is Happening Saturday, October 26 in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Are you in the mood for spooktacular fun? How about a little exercise before loading on those candy calories?

Grandma’s Marathon and the Young Athletes Foundation are proud to be hosting the first ever North End Nightmare 5K taking place during the North End Spooktacular in Superior.

The 5K will take place on Saturday, October 26.

The spooky, 3.1 mile race is open to runners and walkers of all abilities.

Participants are highly encouraged to dress-up as there will be a costume contest following the race.

The creepy 5K race starts at 5:00 p.m. and will weave through the streets of Superior’s North End, starting and ending near the Top Hat Tavern.

The two-lap course will feature hair-raising, Halloween-themed areas that are guaranteed to entertain participants the first and second time along the route.

There will be free Spider Dash races at 4:00 p.m. for kids ages 14 and under.

Adult registration is $30 as of September 15, and will go up to $35 on October 25. The entry fee for kids (ages 6-14) is $15.

All 5K participants will receive a North End Nightmare 5K hooded sweatshirt.

All kids in the Spider Dash will receive a commemorative, mummy tote bag that will be perfect for trick-or-treating.

Click here to register today.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Young Athletes Foundation.