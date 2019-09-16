Saints QB Zach Edwards Rewrites Record Books

Edwards is now the all-time leader in career completions and touchdown passes.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica’s Zach Edwards had a record-breaking performance on Saturday.

The senior QB completed 28 passes for 302 total yards and five touchdowns in the win against Presentation. Those numbers gave Edwards the program record for career completions at 476 and touchdown passes with 67. It was also the 12th time that he threw for more than 300 yards in his career.

Edwards and the Saints will be back in action this Saturday, hosting Crown College for Homecoming weekend.