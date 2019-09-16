Service Center Provides One Stop Shop For Veterans

DULUTH, Minn. – “For the Vietnam veterans and those that lived through the draft, they answered the call,” Virginia Veteran Service Officer, Tyler Behnke says.

There are just under 18,000 veterans in St. Louis County alone.

Some of them may have variety of questions, and the service center has answers.

“We’re just kind of like a clearing house or google for veterans to come in,” Behnke says.

It’s a one stop shop for helping vets and their families.

“There’s so many nuances with it, starting with rank. Then it goes to branch of service, time frame that you served in, whether you’re married or not,” St. Louis County Veterans Services Director, Tedd Ells says.

Tedd Ells, a 31 year veteran, came aboard as the director back in July of 2018.

He wanted to provide an open and inviting space for all members of the military.

“When they come in, they can be put at east, they can see the pride that they have with their service,” Ells says.

The service center walks veterans through benefits they are eligible for, and helps each one understand them.

“There’s a lot of satisfaction when you get to talk to somebody that has a similar background, or even if a little different. It’s nice to get some stories out of them,” Behnke says.

For Ells, serving our armed forces is a part of his DNA. Being the director of the veteran service center in Duluth is an extension of his service.

“When I meet another veteran, there’s an automatic bond that we have,” Ells says.