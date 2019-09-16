State Patrol: Driver Passes Out From Drug Use, Crosses Into Opposite Lane

ITASCA CO., Minn — A 19 year-old man passed out while driving after using drugs on Monday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

He was driving north on Highway 38 in the Deer Lake Unorganized Territory.

After the man passed out while driving, his car went over the centerline and into a ditch. It then hit a retaining wall and rolled over, landing on its roof.

The man was brought to the hospital and has injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the teen is suspected of driving while impaired.