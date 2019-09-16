Suspect Formally Charged in Duluth Synagogue Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The suspect arrested last Friday for starting the Adas Israel Synagogue fire has been formally charged.

According to court records Matthew James Amiot, 36, has been charged with negligent fires and negligent fires-human being injured/bodily harm.

Amiot was arrested for first degree arson on Friday, but right now police say there is no evidence that this was a hate crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Amiot admitted to starting combustible materials on fire in the synagogue’s sukkah located behind the building.

Amiot told authorities he “tried to spit on the fire to put it out” but when the flames would not go out he walked away.

The Public Defender representing Amiot says he “denies the allegations” and was at the “wrong place at the wrong time.”

Bail has been set at $20,000.

An omnibus hearing has been set for October 8.