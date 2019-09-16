UMD Women’s Hockey Cracks Top 10 of USCHO.com Poll

Bulldogs will open their season Saturday September 28th at home against the Minnesota Whitecaps.

DULUTH, Minn. – USCHO.com released their preseason poll Monday and the UMD women’s hockey team start the season ranked 10th in the nation.

The Bulldogs have been ranked or received votes in the poll dating back to the 2006–2007 season. Wisconsin opens the season as the top team in the country, same as how they finished last season as the national champions. Minnesota, Clarkson, Northeastern and Cornell round out the top five.

