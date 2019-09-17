City is Helping Business Owners and Developers Learn More About City Building Codes

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is inviting developers and business owners to join their new Coffee and Conversation series to learn more about building code requirements.

The upcoming series is geared towards those interested in rehabbing or expanding an existing facility.

It will go over what it would take to get a building up to code including fire safety requirements like sprinklers.

Attendees will also learn about building accessibility and other ideas on what to look before taking on a rehab or expansion.

“We want folks to know what they are going expect if they are taking on an endeavor. We want them to go in eyes wide open to know what kind of cost to look for and how to find the right building for them.

The Coffee and Conversation series will be held tomorrow at the NorShor Theater at 8 am.