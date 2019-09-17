Defense Still Elite for UMD Football Team

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team’s defense continues to be ranked among the best units, not just in the NSIC, but in the entire country as well.

The Bulldogs rank 18th allowing just 24 first downs this season and ninth in red zone defense at 50 percent. Opponents have averaged just 54.0 rushing yards against the Bulldogs, the 18th fewest yards in the nation. UMD has 10.0 tackles for loss already this season, ranking no. 11 in the country.

“It’s everybody working as a group. That front line getting pressure, the middle linebackers making the right reads and the right fits. The back-end being able to be dependable. That’s basically it,” said cornerback Justic’e King.

“I think it just comes from the older guys setting the example, setting the bar high and bringing the young guys in to kind of show the culture of how we do things as a whole and as a defense so that’s we’re able to keep it going,” team captain and cornerback Bill Atkins said.

Bulldogs will be back in action this weekend as they host St. Cloud State in the “Battle for the Bone”.