Duluth, Cloquet Wendy’s Closes Its Doors

DULUTH, Minn. – The Wendy’s fast food restaurants located on London Road in Duluth and in Cloquet have permanently closed their doors.

According to the Wendy’s manager at the London Road restaurant, a local Burger King franchisee has purchased both of the locations.

Employees at both locations will have the opportunity to work at the new Burger King fast food restaurants once they are open.

Both locations expect the new Burger King restaurants to open in around 12 weeks.

The Miller Hill Mall Wendy’s location will remain open.