First Annual Biz Bash Encourages Networking and Fun

More than 20 businesses participated in the new event.

DULUTH, Minn. – A first-of-its-kind Biz Bash, encouraging business owners to network and build a strong business community, was held on Tuesday at the Clyde Iron Malting building.

More than 20 businesses from around Duluth turned out for activities such as speed networking, card games, and seminars all provided to help connect the businesses under one roof.

“Biz Bash is a business to business event which is kind of intended to be half handshake half happy hour so it’s intended to get business people into a setting where they can interact with each other do a little business with each other,” said Biz Bash promoter Tracy Lundeen.

Lundeen says he is hoping to grow the event next year with the possibility of surrounding cities having their own Biz Bashes.