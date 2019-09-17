First Ever Constitution Day Parade Held at DECS North Star Academy

Hundreds of students lined the halls and participated by making floats, flags, and many types of projects displaying what they studied in class about the U.S. Constitution.

DULUTH, Minn. – 232 years ago the Constitution was signed in Philadelphia and on Tuesday kindergarten through fifth graders at Duluth Edison Charter School North Star Academy participated in the first constitution parade at their school.

The students have been working on specialized curriculum learning about the bill of rights and how important the Constitution is to the country.

“When we learn about our rights we can protect ourselves and protect other people better we can protect other people better. We can be more helpful citizens in our community here at North Star we are working really hard to create the idea that we are all part of a community together,” said Jill Ellison, a social studies curriculum director.