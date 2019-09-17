Four Bulldogs Named to NCHC All-Conference Team

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The NCHC released their Preseason All-Conference Team Tuesday afternoon and four UMD Bulldogs were honored. They are forwards Justin Richards and Nick Swaney, defenseman Scott Perunovich and goalie Hunter Shepard, who was picked unanimously.

Richards was the league’s best defensive forward last season while Perunovich has been the NCHC’s best offensive defenseman for the past two seasons. Swaney had a breakout year which saw him score the game-winning overtime goal in the NCHC championship game. The league’s Preseason Media Poll will be released Wednesday.