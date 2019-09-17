Great Outdoors: A Community Coming Together To Plant Trees

Those in the community rallied together to plant trees in the Lakeside neighborhood Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s often said that it takes a village to make a city and that was the case Tuesday as Duluth City workers and volunteers planted trees for a good cause.

People of all ages grabbed their shovels and gloves, to replace trees taken down by Emerald Ash Borer.

Arbor Day is typically celebrated in April, but weather here in Duluth doesn’t always cooperate which is why groups of people are beginning to plant trees now, replacing the nearly 400 trees removed last year in Lakeside due to the tree-eating bug.

“The ultimate goal is to put trees back into the boulevards and Lakeside but then to also make sure that we are putting back multiple species”, said Clark Christenson, Forester for City of Duluth.

Volunteer Heidi Green who is helping plant trees, says it brings back memories with her parents.

“I remember planting trees with my parents on Arbor Day, it was a big deal. So it’s kind of bringing back all those childhood memories of going out and working and helping the environment”, said Green.

Green helped plant trees this past Saturday, which was her first time, and she has been hooked ever since.

“After I planted Saturday, I was feeling so high because I really felt like I was really making a different. I think when you go and you give back to mother earth, it is really significant and it changes you inside”, said Green.

The city has 30 different species of plants that volunteers will put in the ground throughout the rest of the year.

“One of the problems with planting trees in boulevards is vandalism. The more we can get the community involved the more they feel ownership over these trees”, said Christenson.

The easiest places to identify trees planted so far is looking at a tree with stakes next to it as well as having green watering bags on them.