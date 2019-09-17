New Smoke Shop Opens in Superior

The new store is called Super Smoke Shop and it has one of the largest selections of goods in the Twin Ports.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new Smoke Shop opened up on Tower Avenue in Superior at the beginning of September.

The owners have expanded to Superior as they own three stores in Duluth already, but the Superior Super Smoke Shop is by far the largest.

The store carries things like CBD, cigarettes, a walk-in humidor, and e-cigarettes.

E-cigarettes and vaping have become national conversation after possible vaping deaths rose to seven deaths recently in the United States.

However, the smoke shop owner says that he feels confident in the products they have on the shelves and does not want to see e-cigarettes banned.

“We believe that it’s from contaminated THC cartridges we don’t think it has anything to do with the actual e–cigs. If they do take them out we strongly disagree because most of those people that use e–cigs would go into cigarettes which would be even worse,” said Sam Wazwaz, the store co-owner.

He also says the store has been steady business since opening on September 6.

Customers are going to the shop in Superior have to be 18 or older, but Duluth smoke shop customers need to be 21 or older.