Northeast Regional Corrections Center Seeks State Funding for Facility Improvements

$7 million has already been invested for the improvement project by the five counties the facility serves.

SAGINAW, Minn – The Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw is seeking more funding from the state to help make improvements to their campus.

Today they gave a special tour to several state representatives visiting the area with hopes of getting them on board to grant the funding for the repairs.

NERCC has a total of 42 buildings on their campus.

Many date back to the 1930’s, but more than 10 are in desperate need of repair.

NERCC is requesting more than $3 million dollars from the state for the critical improvements.

Many of buildings on the campus are not up to code.

They are also in need of new heating and ventilation systems, as well as roof repairs.

NERCC is one of many stops on the tour.

One of the lawmakers along for the trip tells us doing these tours can be very useful in the decision making process.

“It really is helpful for us to get on the bus to tour the state to see firsthand. and this facility is fantastic. there is some really neat work going on here,” said Rep. Leon Lillie (DFL- North St. Paul).

NERCC is Minnesota’s only correctional work farm.

It allows inmates to learn valuable life and job skills like farming and food service.

The more than 3,000 acre farm has a meat plant where inmates process their own livestock.

They also grow their own produce to feed the population.

NERCC officials believe teaching the inmates skills helps keep them from repeating their offenses.

“Being able to offer them the ability to learn a skill, learn a trade, become marketable in the community has some doorway to success once they leave here,” said Superintendent Phillip Greer.

Offenders can walk away with a certificate in the trade learned through the program.

NERCC also provides other educational programming including GED testing.

More than 80% of offenders who go through the program do not re–offend within three years.

That is one of the lowest rates for any correctional facility in Minnesota.

NERCC serves Cook, Carlton, St. Louis, Lake, and Koochiching counties.

