One Dead, One Arrested After Car Went Into Kettle River

WILLOW RIVER, Minn – A 47-year-old male from the Pine County area died after the car he was a passenger in went into Kettle River near Willow River on Monday.

Authorities say they received reports of a vehicle in the Kettle River around 3:48 p.m.

The caller told dispatch people were in the water and that they believed someone was still inside the submerged vehicle.

According to reports, first responders on the scene confirmed that the driver and a passenger were able to make it out of the vehicle, but a 47-year-old male was still unaccounted for.

Divers recovered the body of a 43-year-old male from the vehicle around 6:00 p.m.

The 43-year-old male driver was arrested and booked on a preliminary charge of criminal vehicular operation.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was transported to the hospital.

Authorities say names are being withheld at this time pending notification of family.