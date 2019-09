Prep Volleyball: Eskomos, Rails, Hawks All Sweep Opponents

Esko, Proctor and Hermantown all picked up sweeps on Tuesday night.

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko volleyball team continued its strong start to the season, sweeping Duluth Marshall 25-20, 25-10, 25-17.

In other high school volleyball action, Proctor swept Duluth East and Hermantown swept Superior 25-23, 25-18, 25-20.