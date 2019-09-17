Saints Soccer Teams Sweep Rams to Open UMAC Play

The St. Scholastica men's and women's soccer teams picked up shutout wins at Saints Field.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nolan Friday and Alex Dodd each scored twice as the St. Scholastica men’s soccer team blanked North Central 5-0 Tuesday afternoon at Saints Field.

Noah Hooey also scored for the Saints, who picked up their first win of the season.

And in the women’s match, Morgan Friday scored five goals in the first half as the Saints women defeated the Rams 9-0.

Both teams will be back in action this Saturday at home against Carleton for Homecoming Weekend.