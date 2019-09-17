Spicy or Mild? Head of the Lakes United Way Hosting Annual Chili Cook-Off

The Head of the Lakes United Way Chili Cook-Off is Happening Thursday, September 19 from 5 - 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Head of the Lakes United Way is happy to be spilling the beans on the 28th annual Chili Cook-Off happening Thursday, September 19 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the DECC Arena.

This year four newcomers will be entered into the competition, vying to win one of eleven trophies up for grabs.

Local organizations will be providing their favorite type of chili, with attendees sampling throughout the evening.

Organizer Taire Lind Suliin says many contenders don’t have kitchens to use, so it becomes a community effort for teams to compete in the annual event.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults, kids 5 – 12 are $5, and children under 5 will sample for free.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance, and to learn more information about the Head of the Lakes United Way Chili Cook-Off.