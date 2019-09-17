UPDATE: Threat Evacuates Some University of St. Thomas Buildings

UPDATE: ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The University of St. Thomas has given the all clear after several buildings were evacuated on its St. Paul campus following a bomb threat.

The university tweeted the four buildings evacuated have been search and cleared, including the John Roach Center, the Anderson Student Center, the O’Shaughnessy Science Center and the

Facilities Design Center. Classes were to resume at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The school says no suspicious objects have been found and that the bomb threat at 7:45 a.m. was general with no location given.

Similar threats have been made to the university in the recent past, including one in August and another in April. Evacuations were conducted, but nothing suspicious was found.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The University of St. Thomas has evacuated several buildings on its St. Paul campus after receiving a bomb threat.

The university sent a tweet alert Tuesday morning that said the John Roach Center, the Anderson Student Center, the O’Shaughnessy Science Center and the Facilities Design Center were being evacuated.

USTALERT At 7:45 today St. Thomas received another generalized bomb threat. No location given. We are actively investigating. More information to follow. — Univ. of St. Thomas (@UofStThomasMN) September 17, 2019

The school says no suspicious objects have been found and that the bomb threat at 7:45 a.m. was general with no location given.

All classes in the affected buildings are cancelled until 1 p.m. St. Paul police are joining campus officers with patrols.

A similar threat Aug. 20 caused the evacuation of the John Roach Center. No suspicious objects were found.